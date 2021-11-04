Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.88

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 10641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

