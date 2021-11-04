Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $729,456.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $15.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 466,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.03. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

