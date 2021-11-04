Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $729,456.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78.
Shares of RGEN stock traded down $15.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 466,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.03. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
