Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

ELD opened at C$11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.