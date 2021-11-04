Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.
NYSE RVLV opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $78.29.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.