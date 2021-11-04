Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

NYSE RVLV opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

