Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.54 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 7986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

