Robert G. Montgomery Sells 5,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 334,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 134.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

