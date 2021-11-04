Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00087812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.65 or 0.07340502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,365.37 or 1.00175210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022704 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.