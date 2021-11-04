Roger Dankel Sells 1,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00.

NYSE:SSD opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

