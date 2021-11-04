Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $41,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RCI stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

