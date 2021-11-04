Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 8,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 2,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

RSGUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

