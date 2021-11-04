Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.22.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $304.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 191.26 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.04 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.