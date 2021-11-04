Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $60.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

CRTO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. 834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,188. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. Criteo has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 716.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

