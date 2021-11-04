Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $12.15 on Monday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

