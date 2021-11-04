Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $180.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $112.81 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

