Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $18.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.36.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.