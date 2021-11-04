Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $38,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $623.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $503.34 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,558,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

