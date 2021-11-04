Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,253 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $39,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,723,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period.

MGV opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $104.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

