Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,279 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Ducommun worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ducommun by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 304.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

