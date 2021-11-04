Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

TSE:AC opened at C$24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.66 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

