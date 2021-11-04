Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $34.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 122,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

