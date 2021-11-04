Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,453 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Balchem were worth $38,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Balchem by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem stock opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

