Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,453 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.89% of Balchem worth $38,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 54.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $157.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.