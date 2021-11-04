RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.940 EPS.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

