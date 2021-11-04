Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $98.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

