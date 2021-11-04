Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.29 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $12,894.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,636.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.87 or 0.07334743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.74 or 0.00325683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.92 or 0.00968447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.07 or 0.00423562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00274380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00254333 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

