SafeBlast Trading 192.9% Higher This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $387,867.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 192.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.27 or 0.00973378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00246053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.