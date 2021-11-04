Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.55.

SAGE stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

