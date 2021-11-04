Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 8,696,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

