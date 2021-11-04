Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading 15.2% Higher

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price traded up 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.53. 22,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,132,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

