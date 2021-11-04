Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Short Interest Update

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 325,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 363.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

