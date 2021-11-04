SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,170 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 3.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $100,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.93. 4,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,318. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.92.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.60.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

