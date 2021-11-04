SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $384.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.