SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $384.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.
Shares of SBAC opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.
In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.