SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.60.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $352.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.71 and a 200-day moving average of $328.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

