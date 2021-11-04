Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.130-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

