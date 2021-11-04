Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,974,000 after acquiring an additional 37,351 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

