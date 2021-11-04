Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,700 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $34,842,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $33,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

