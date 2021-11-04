Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 3,581 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $116.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

