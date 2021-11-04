Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.