Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 734,887 Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 82.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,887 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREB opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.