Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $88,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

