Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SCWTF opened at $1,443.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,521.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,617.45. Schweiter Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1,443.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,558.00.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

