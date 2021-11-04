Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

