ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

