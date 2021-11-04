ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile
ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.