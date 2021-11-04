Scotiabank Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$56.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $$35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

