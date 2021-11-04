Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Sells $625,330.30 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,693. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.