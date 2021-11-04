Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Sells $625,330.30 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,693. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

