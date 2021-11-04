Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Up 9.1%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 39,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,232,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,808 shares of company stock worth $625,263.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,559,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.