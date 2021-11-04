Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMLR. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.04. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

