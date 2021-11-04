Serum (SRM) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Serum has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $389.45 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00013159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.