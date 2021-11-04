ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $780.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $641.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $687.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $654.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.18. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $704.82. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.89, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,799,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

