Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,638.69

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,638.69 ($34.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,777 ($36.28). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,772 ($36.22), with a volume of 251,600 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,719.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,638.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

